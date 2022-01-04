Watch
Treatment For Peripheral Neuropathy

with Advantage Neuropathy
Posted at 11:05 AM, Jan 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-04 12:05:36-05

Do you suffer from weakness, pain or numbness in your hands and feet? If so, you might have peripheral neuropathy which is a condition of nerve damage due to a number of causes such as diabetes, traumatic injuries, infections, metabolic problems, or inherited causes. Dr. Evan Norum, DC, BCN, co-founder of Advantage Neuropathy joins us to describe treatments Advantage Neuropathy offers to help reverse the condition.

Advantage Neuropathy has a special offer! They are offering a $49 Neuropathy Special for the first 25 callers. That includes a personal consultation, exam, x-rays and report of findings. The neuropathy exam is so thorough that they calculate down to the exact percentage of how much sensory loss someone has in their hands or feet. Then, they create an individualized treatment plan for each patient.

Call 262-777-0945 or text TINGLE to 21000

