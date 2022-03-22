Treating Painful Diabetic Neuropathy

Dr. Thomas Stauss of Pain Physicians of Wisconsin joins us to talk about treatment for painful diabetic Neuropathy. Dr. Stauss was one of the principle investigators in a research study for diabetic neuropathy. He will talk about diagnosis and treatment. Same day appointments are available.
Call 262-297-PAIN.
Posted at 10:40 AM, Mar 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-22 11:40:18-04
Dr. Thomas Stauss of Pain Physicians of Wisconsin joins us to talk about treatment for painful diabetic Neuropathy. Dr. Stauss was one of the principle investigators in a research study for diabetic neuropathy. He will talk about diagnosis and treatment. Same day appointments are available.
