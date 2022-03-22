Watch
Treating Painful Diabetic Neuropathy

with Pain Physicians of Wisconsin
Posted at 10:40 AM, Mar 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-22 11:40:18-04

Dr. Thomas Stauss of Pain Physicians of Wisconsin joins us to talk about treatment for painful diabetic Neuropathy. Dr. Stauss was one of the principle investigators in a research study for diabetic neuropathy. He will talk about diagnosis and treatment. Same day appointments are available.
Call 262-297-PAIN.

