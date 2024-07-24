Treating Head Pain Rapidly with Reduced Wait Time

Mind+ Neurology is a comprehensive headache and migraine clinic, built and designed from the ground up for headache sufferers. They provide the highest level of headache care, as the practice is lead by a double board certified Headache Neurologist. Patients in need currently wait up to 1 year to see this specialty at Froedtert, and now they can get the care they deserve in less than a week (or even SAME DAY). This is a HUGE deal for the community. In addition, they are opening the first walk-in Headache Urgent Care in the country…if you know anyone who suffers, you know this is a big deal. More than 15K people in the metro MKE area go to the ED every year for headache, and the ED will NOT appropriately treat them (as they aren’t headache doctors)…now all of these people have a place to go.

In an effort to help those suffering from headaches and migraines, Mind+ Neurology has produced a Strive for 5 Wellness Workship that works to help people declare independence from Head Pain. Joining us today to talk more about Mind+ Neurology and how they're working to provide exceptional headache care is Aaron Hart, CEO of Mind+ Neurology.

For more information on this groundbreaking new headache care, please visit mindplusclinic.com or call their main phone number at 888-585-7975.