Treat Yourself This October at Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa

In October, the Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa is celebrating a spooky month with homage to a favorite horror series. Don’t be a stranger to things that you haven’t tried! You can get 11% off any treatment that you have not had in the past. Some of their newer services are Opus resurfacing, Sentient Sculpt for fat loss and cellulite reduction, Agnes to get rid of eye bags or jowls, BBL HERO to get rid of sun damage on arms or chest.

If you pair 2 things that you haven’t tried at the same appointment, you get 11% off both treatments!

