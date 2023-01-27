Treat Your Pain Without Surgery

Dr. Neal Pollack is back from Neurology and Pain Treatment. He will discuss how he treats joint and trauma pain without surgery. Dr. Pollack and his team offer cost effective regenerative therapy as well as nerve resuscitation treatments. Dr. Pollack is also giving a copy of his book to every patient that comes in for an appointment. It is called Pain Relief is Only One Call Away.

To schedule a consultation call 414-453-7780

