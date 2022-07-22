Treat Fat and Reduce Cellulite with Sentient Sculpt

There is a renaissance occurring in the body contouring field, and like Michelangelo, Wisconsin Vein and MediSpa is sculpting. They are always looking at the newest treatments to enhance appearance. Their newest body treatment is exciting for them, because they have only been trialing it for the last couple of months, and are very pleased with the results. Sentient Sculpt is FDA cleared to treat fat and reduce cellulite. It is the first truly non-invasive, long-lasting treatment for cellulite. It is a comfortable treatment that is easily tolerated and customizable.

Dr. Deborah Manjoney from the Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa joins us to discuss sculpting. For more information, please visit www.wimedispa.com

