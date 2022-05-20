Travel is back and in high demand. Cruise Planners Land and Cruise Travel offer full service and personalized travel planning for busy people. They specialize in group travel, ranging from celebrating a bunch of 40th birthdays, to grandma and grandpa taking the kids and grand kids on a family vacation. Nobody wants to do all that work and that's where they come in.

Tanya Murphy, destination director, joins us to talk about travel. They have a group trip to Ireland coming up. 7 nights, 2 of which are in a castle, in late September. Only $2200 per person without air, and this includes all accommodations, several meals, and their own coach with a guide just for the group. Just a few rooms left! For more information, please visit tripsalive.com