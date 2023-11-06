Transition your Makeup Look from Fall to Winter!

As we transition from fall and Halloween into the busy winter holiday season it’s time to transition our look as well. Renee Hitt is on the show today from Merle Normal cosmetics to tell us all about their winter skincare and makeup options!

Cool, icy shades of silver, gray and blue are dominating the fashion season this winter. These shades are contrasted with deep plums and burgundies that complete a winter look! Merle Norman's Opal Eyes Color Palette is the perfect complement to these winter hues, featuring 9 mix and match shades with matte and iridescent finishes. These shadows are made with their new Soft Touch Formula, which is 97% natural and plant-based. This makes it safe for even the most sensitive eyes. You can also nourish winter lips with 3 limited edition shades of crisp cane-cane scented Tinted Lip Balms in Cashmere, Plum and Sangria.

On counter now, the Winter Gift with Purchase has everything you need to make your skin glow! Free with the purchase of two or more Merle Norman products, your gift includes Brilliant-C Cleanser, Toner, Eye Cream and Moisturizer for brighter Vitamin C boosted skin.

Here’s a first look at the great gift sets available for gifting or self-giving:

1. 12 Days of Beauty

2. Dreamy Lips set

3. Good Night Skin set

Visit their website merlenorman.com for more information.

Located at:

95 N Moorland Rd Suite F-15, Brookfield WI

5300 S 108th St Ste 21, Hales Corners, WI

1208 12th Ave, Grafton, WI

158 E Wisconsin Ave, Oconomowoc, WI

