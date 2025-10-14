Transition into Fall Fashion with Hand-Crafted Footwear

Jessica Stout of Pikolinos, and Megan Sajdak join us on The Morning Blend to discuss shoes that are perfect for any fall occasion.

Pikolinos began 41 years ago, 30 years in the US, and is celebrating 18 years with Stan’s Shoes. This fall includes boots and shoes for any occasion. From casual year-round sneakers to transitional shoes and seasonal boots, Stan’s Shoes carries a variety for all ages. Pikolinos shoes are engineered in Spain and made from beautiful leather. These shoes will allow you to enjoy the journey while getting you to your destination.

Pikolinos Traveling Trunk Show starts today, October 13-19, with additional stock in extra styles and colors just for the event this week. The show starts in Greenfield today, Glendale on Wednesday and Thursday, and Brookfield from Friday to Saturday.

Fall into Savings Event:

Save $5 off your $75 regular price shoe or boot purchase

$10 off up to $150

$20 off $150 or more.

Shop Pikolinos in-store or online at Stansshoes.com

