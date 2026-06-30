Transform Your Home with New Flooring

From unexpected storm damage to long-awaited home remodels, the right flooring can completely transform a space. Floor Coverings International in Waukesha helps homeowners make the process simple from start to finish, whether they are replacing flooring after water damage or updating a kitchen, basement, or entire home.

Owners Matt and Karina Werner join us to share how their team works with homeowners, insurance agents, adjusters, contractors, and remodelers to make flooring projects as seamless and stress-free as possible. They offer carpet, hardwood, luxury vinyl, and more, with a guided one-on-one experience that includes in-home consultations, accurate measurements, product selection, detailed quotes, professional installation, and long-term support.

They will also share details about their summer promotion. Customers who sign contracts for flooring projects over $5,000 by August 10 may receive up to four tickets to a customer appreciation event at the final Brewers home game in an all-inclusive X-Golf suite.

Book your free in-home consultation today by calling 262-527-8910, scheduling online at fciwi.com/morningblend, or visiting the Waukesha showroom.