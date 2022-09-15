Top Tech Items You'll Want for Your Home
Justine Santaniello
School may be back in full swing but if you’re still looking for all the latest must haves for your home and family this season we’ve got you covered! Trend Expert Justine Santaniello is joining us now with her top picks to take you through the season Links to products mentioned: PUR PUR.com homepage Ecobee Smart Thermostats & Smart Home Devices | ecobee VIZIO Home (vizio.com)
Posted at 11:33 AM, Sep 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-15 12:33:16-04
School may be back in full swing but if you’re still looking for all the latest must haves for your home and family this season we’ve got you covered! Trend Expert Justine Santaniello is joining us now with her top picks to take you through the season
Links to products mentioned:
PUR
PUR.com homepage
Ecobee
Smart Thermostats & Smart Home Devices | ecobee
VIZIO
Home (vizio.com)
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for our new TMJ4 Morning Headlines Newsletter and get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.