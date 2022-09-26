With the NFL season finally here, it’s time for fans to gear up for game time. Today, Verizon’s Steve Van Dinter shares his top Tailgate Tech picks for football fans cheering from the stadium and at home. Check out more at verizon.com/deals
Posted at 10:26 AM, Sep 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-26 11:26:15-04
With the NFL season finally here, it’s time for fans to gear up for game time. Today, Verizon’s Steve Van Dinter shares his top Tailgate Tech picks for football fans cheering from the stadium and at home. Check out more at verizon.com/deals
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.