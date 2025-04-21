Top 5 Reasons to Hit the Trails

Rails to Trails Conservancy is the nation’s largest trail, walking, and biking advocacy organization. They are calling on people across the country to get outside on trails this spring to celebrate the many ways that trails and connected trail networks make a difference in people’s lives. Celebrate Trails Day is happening this week on April 26th. There will be events planned nationwide to showcase the direct impact that trails deliver to people and place. Here to talk more about this is Brandi Horton, the Vice President of Communications for Rails to Trails Conservancy to tell us more about the events and share some helpful tips on trails.

For more information visit https://www.railstotrails.org/