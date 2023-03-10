Top 10 Shoe Brands For Your Spring Adventures

Certified Pedorthist, Megan Sadjak, from Stan's Fit For Your Feet is here today to tell us their top ten shoe brands for spring and why Stan's loves them. Stan's offers a wide variety of shoes from HOKA sneakers to Birkenstocks sandals, making it the perfect place to shop for your spring break plans. Stan's is offering a FREE Stockwell sock and a $10 gift card for your next pair of shoes with every regular-price purchase. For more information, visit online at Stan's Footwear.