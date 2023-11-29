Tools That Activate Senses and Promote Stress Relief!

Melissa Bernstein, co-founder Melissa & Doug Toys, co-founder Lifelines joins us with Lifelines, a collection of sensory immersion tools that activate the body's natural stress relievers, your senses. It’s no secret that stress relief can get stressful for many people. Science tells us that 80% of stress relief starts in your body, not your brain. She's developed a way to bring stress relief to your fingertips with a science-backed collection of physical tools designed to activate the nervous system's calming response. For more than 30 years, Melissa conceived over 10,000 toys designed to unleash children's imagination, but behind-the-scenes she hid a lifelong struggle with anxiety, depression and stress. When she immersed her senses - she was able to break the cycle of rumination and experience the present moment in totality. That is the backstory and inspiration for Lifelines.

