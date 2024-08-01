Tons of Fun South of The Wisconsin Border!

Visit Lake County is the destination champion of tourism for Lake County, Illinois. Joining us today to talk more about Lake County is Maureen Riedy, the President of Visit Lake County & David Motley The Director of Public Relations for the City of Waukegan.

Visit Lake County promotes tourism featuring scenic views, seasonal festivals, live events, shopping, and more, it's a year-round destination located 90 minutes south of Milwaukee. Enjoy road trips showcasing various experiences, from thrilling coasters to serene lakes.

For more information on Lake County and all their excellent attractions for your next weekend summer road trip please visit their at website at visitlakecounty.org !