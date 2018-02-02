Today is National Wear Red Day!

Heart Disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the US – accounting for 1 in 3 deaths each year. The good news is heart disease can often be prevented when people make healthy choices and manage health conditions. To educate and raise funds, Lands’ End has launched the Wear Red Campaign in support of the American Heart Association’s Life is Why We Give™.

SHOP the Lands’ End Red Collection of red Women’s, Men’s and Kids items and 10 percent of the purchase price will be donated to the American Heart Association.

SHARE your #WearRed Photos to join the movement on social media using hashtag #WearRed and #MyLandsEnd. For each photo from February 2 through February 28, 2018, Lands’ End will donate $1 to the American Heart Association. For more information, visit LandsEnd.com/WearRed.