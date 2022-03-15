Big musicals are back in Milwaukee! Winner of five Tony Awards, Titanic The Musical sails into the Quadracci Powerhouse April 5th. Today we are joined by Lillian Castillo who plays Alice.
Purchase tickets at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or in-person at 108 E Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee.
Posted at 10:05 AM, Mar 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-15 11:05:41-04
