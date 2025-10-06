'Tis the Season to Be Merry in the Midwest

In A Wisconsin Christmas Pie, pastry chef Emma Parker (Katie Leclerc) returns from Chicago to her family's cherry orchard in Door County, Wisconsin, for Christmas. She learns the farm is on the brink of being sold to developers. Persuaded to enter the town's holiday pie bake-off, Emma reconnects with her high school sweetheart, Mitch (Ryan Carnes), and together they discover the recipe for saving the orchard – and their hearts – might just be love.

You can stream A Wisconsin Christmas Pie on Great American Pure Flix Thursday, October 9, and on Great American Family & GFAM+ Saturday, October 11.