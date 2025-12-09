Tips to Make Your Pet Less Stressed During the Holidays

Sophia Nijem from HAWS, and Will (an adoptable 3-year-old dog) join us on The Morning Blend to share how to ensure your pets are safe and feel less stressed during the busy holiday season.

Sophia discusses how the cute scenes where pets are given as holiday gifts may not be what is best for the pets. Animals in new environments often need more time to decompress and adjust to their environments, making the holiday season with travel and frequent gatherings particularly stressful. But, it doesn't mean you can't help accommodate a new pet; there are simple ways to make sure your pet is healthier and happier.

Haws offers 1:1 consultations, classes, and many more resources. You can train with HAWS, with all types and levels of classes available. To register or for more information, visit HAWSPets

