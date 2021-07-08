Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Tips for Seniors Staying in Their Own Homes

With SYNERGY HomeCare
Posted at 10:33 AM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-08 11:33:23-04

Independence Day was this past weekend, but many Seniors are looking to celebrate a different type of independence. According to a recent AARP survey, 86% of people over the age of 65 years want to live independently in their own homes. SYNGERY HomeCare Owner Ruth Busalacchi joins us today, and she’s here to share insider tips that can help Seniors fulfill their desire to stay in their own homes, no matter what occurs in the future.

For more insider tips and to schedule a free home resource and safety assessment, call SYNGERY HomeCare at 414-763-8368 or visit synergyhomecare.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019