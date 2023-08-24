Tips for Safely Exercise Outdoors in the Heat

Joining us today, is health and lifestyle journalist, Anna Medaris to encourage working out when it's hot outside, but in a safe manner. Anna explores the pros of exercising outside in the heat as it can help with mental health rather than being inside or someone training for a race or marathon needs to prepare their body properly. However, it comes with the risk of heat exhaustion, heat stroke or rhabdomyolysis, which is when your muscle tissue breaks down too rapidly for your kidneys to filter it — potentially leading to kidney failure and even death. Anna offers several ways to lower the risk of these conditions as well as some signs to stop your workout and get help.