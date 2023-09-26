Tips For Living a Healthy and Balanced Life

It is easy to feel negative thoughts about your eating habit, exercise routine, and the way you look, especially in this fast-paced, hustle culture we live in. However, this is something that can change right now. All you have to do is start, and today Lindywell is on the show to help you do just that.

Robin Long is a certified Pilates instructor and founder of Lindywell, and has made it her mission to help people on their wellness journey. She is here today to talk about her top wellness tips as well as her 'Grace Over Guilt' mindset. Lindywell is an award-winning wellness app that is based around Pilates; it's goal is to help the community through the app's tools, coaching, programs, and more. With millions of women is over 169 countries using Lindywell to help shift their mindset with their mental and physical health, there is little reason as to why you can't be one of them.

Though today Robin will be talking about maintaining an effective and realistic approach to healthy and balanced living, insights from her new book, improve quality of life, and so much more, still visit her site at Lindywell.com, or for a 14 day FREE tiral go to Lindywell.com/step/freetrial/.