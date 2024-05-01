Author and Speaker, Suzette Webb is back to talk about what red flags to look for if you are older and searching for a job. Suzette lists age friendly companies and also shares job descriptions that will make you want to stay away from certain positions. Webb is the author of Blues to Blessings.
Tips For Job Hunting When You Are Over 50
Warning Flags And Age Friendly Companies
Posted at 10:18 AM, May 01, 2024
