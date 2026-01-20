Tips for Athletes, Coaches and Families

Tiffany Yvonne has been a playmaker her whole life. From playing sports, to coaching and more. Now she is helping athletes, their parents, coaches and family navigate the rough waters that is now sports! From NIL to scholarships and more, kids need to be informed on what to expect and how to handle potential payouts. On January 26, Tiffany is hosting a free live preview at the UWM Lubar Entrepreneurship Center for athletes, parents, coaches, and the brands that support them. For more information visit Playmakersolutions.com