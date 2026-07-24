Tips and Acrobatic Tricks for the Renaissance Faire

The “Barely Balanced” Acrobatics Show is here in the studio! They will be talking about the Bristol Renaissance Faire and all the thrills offered. Come watch as Margret, Cameron, and Arie, or as you will come to know and love them “Small,” “Medium,” and “Large,” balance precariously on top of each other, contort their limbs, and juggle knives as razor sharp as their wit.

The Faire’s 2026 season runs seven more weekends from now till Labor Day Monday, September 7th. You’ll enjoy an exciting, eclectic mix of fun and frivolity located on thirty-plus acres just a short drive from either Chicago or Milwaukee. Escape to a beautiful village nestled amongst the trees and immerse yourself in the sights, sounds, and flavors of a day where hundreds of daring, talented and zany village people await to entertain you and send you home with priceless memories.

Find tickets at Directions and Weather - Bristol Renaissance Faire