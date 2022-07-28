Tiny Homes & Airbnb: Why it Pays to be Unique

Hosts around the world have been sharing their unique spaces on Airbnb for well over a decade, and guests have fallen for their one-of-a-kind stays, from domes and windmills to lighthouses and trains. In the past two years alone, from 2019 to 2021, nights booked at unique properties have increased globally by nearly 50 percent. With more guests booking unique stays, hosts are also earning real income, with unique listings earning nearly $1 billion just in 2021. In fact, globally, earnings by night and by traveler were higher for unique than non-unique listings in 2021.

Take it from tiny home host Ellis Nanney, who purchased a property in the heat of Idaho and spent the next five years building his own tiny house. He finally listed it on Airbnb in 2019, and the property quickly paid for itself.