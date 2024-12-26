Tint Glass Like an Expert with This DIY!

At Creative Ramblings, owner Sarah Vanderkooy, shares simple craft projects that are fun and practical for everyone. Tinting glass with this simple DIY method is an easy way to turn thrifted or tired glass into beautiful colorful items with a sea glass look. Today, she shows us how to tint glass candle holders. For more fun crafts and to stay up to date with Sarah, visit Home - Creative Ramblings
