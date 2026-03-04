Blend Extra: Timely Tips, Historic Seed Collections, and the Evolution of American Gardening

Founded in 1876, Burpee has spent 150 years helping shape home gardening in America. From early seed innovation and research-based growing to varieties that became staples in gardens across the country, it’s a legacy deeply woven into the story of home gardening in America.

Burpee’s limited-edition America’s 250th Anniversary Seed Collections are inspired by early American gardens – such as George Washington’s Mount Vernon and Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello – and developed in collaboration with respected historical and horticultural institutions. The collections connect today’s gardeners with the people, places, and ideals that helped grow the nation.



Burpee continues to evolve alongside generations of gardeners, for more information visit Burpee.com