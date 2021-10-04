Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Tiffany Takes us on a New Patient Visit

ADVENT – Sinus, Snoring & Sleep Apnea
Posted at 10:13 AM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 11:13:51-04

Take a sneak peak on what your first new patient visit can look like at ADVENT, a non-conventional ENT medical practice that delivers simple solutions to treat the root cause of sinus, snoring and sleep apnea issues in office. Physicians Assistant, Molly Slaber, takes Tiffany on a tour and shows us a new patient visit.

Go to adventknows.com to schedule online in 60 seconds. Most insurances are accepted, and no referral is required. Milwaukee locations in Wauwatosa, Mequon, Oconomowoc, Oak Creek and Pleasant Prairie. ADVENT also has offices in Appleton and Northern Illinois.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019