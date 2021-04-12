Watch
Tiffany and Molly Share the Royal Buzz for April 12!

Posted at 10:34 AM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 11:34:06-04

Join Molly Fay and Tiffany Ogle along with special guest Fred Weintraub as they talk about all things Royal. Fred has insight on the death of Prince Philip and the upcoming funeral this week. Fred is a longtime royal watcher and expert. You can listen to Fred's syndicated program THE HANNAH AND FRED RADIO SHOW on Sunday's on the Smart Talk Radio Network.

