Tiffany and Molly Share the Buzz for January 31!

The 2022 Winter Olympics is a few days away! Former Olympic Speedskater and motivational speaker, Casey FitzRandolph joins Molly Fay and Tiffany Ogle. He gives us insight into the life of an Olympian. Casey is a Wisconsin Native and lives outside of Madison with his wife and two children. He won Gold at SLC Olympics in the 500m Speedskating and set an Olympic record that was held for 16 years!