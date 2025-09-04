This Universal Cream is a Must-Have for Your Skincare Routine

Renee Hitt joins us on The Morning Blend to show why this new universal cream is a skincare must-have.

Hyaluronic Acid is an essential hydration ingredient. This new cream has 3 varying sizes of Hyaluronic Acid to deeply hydrate and repair the hydrolipidic barrier and protect it from environmental stressors, and Holy Basil to help calm and soothe the skin.

It’s 90% natural and plant-based, and a little amount goes a long way for hydrating your skin. The cream is clinically proven to improve barrier function, which is necessary to prevent skin conditions such as rosacea and other skin inflammation conditions. From your face to your feet, it can be used anywhere that needs a bit of extra hydration as we head into the drier months ahead.

You can visit Merle Norman locations at Brookfield Square, Oconomowoc, Hales Corners, and in Grafton. You can also check out more on Merle Norman

