This Unique Leadership Workshop is Transforming the Workplace

Carole Chabries, Ph.D., joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss a unique opportunity for professional leadership development.

Third Rail Leadership offers two-day workshops, with a capacity of 100 leaders at a time, allowing both individuals and an organization's leadership team to participate.

The 10 ½ Lessons for Leaders provides tools to manage conflict, build trust, and lead with both courage and conviction. The lessons are clustered into 3 tiers: Psychological Safety, Communication, and Self-Leadership. These tiers cover a variety of workplace situations that may arise, and allow participants to engage in continued development.

For more information, you can join The Leadership LiveWire newsletter or visit Third Rail Leadership

