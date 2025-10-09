This Trilogy Has a Profound and Inspirational Message

Author Tami Charles joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss the messages and themes in "Together, United", the last of the All Because You Matter picture book trilogy.

A lyrical and astounding proclamation of unity and love, this stunning picture book serves as a reminder and a clear declaration that together, we are all part of something much greater. Courageous and bold, this final follow-up to the New York Times bestselling All Because You Matter and acclaimed We Are Here is a message of optimism: that alone we are strong, but together we are unstoppable!

You can find the picture book "Together, United" wherever books are sold.

