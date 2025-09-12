This Thin Crust Pizza Has it All!

The Screamin’ Sicilian Thin & Crispy Supreme, is the perfect blend of a supreme pizza on a thin and crispy crust.

This is a crackery thin crust for all of you thin crust pizza lovers, but just loaded with premium tasting toppings. This Supreme Pizza is loaded with pepperoni, sausage, green & yellow peppers, red onions, black olives and whole milk mozzarella cheese. Setting this pizza apart is the Screamin’ Sicilian’s secret recipe tomato sauce!

