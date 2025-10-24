This Shaved Brussels Sprout Salad is a Fall Favorite

Author Erika Schlick joins us on The Morning Blend to share a fall-inspired salad recipe that will become your favorite, along with some other food recipes from her book Wandering Palate.

This salad is a perfect side to get you through fall with some fresh produce, and it also makes a wonderful Thanksgiving side.

Shaved Brussels Sprout Salad Recipe:

Servings: 2

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 0 minutes

Salad Ingredients:

1 lb. Brussels sprouts

1 Honeycrisp Apple, cored and thinly sliced

½ cup pecans

½ cup dried cranberries

Meyer Lemon & Herb Dressing Ingredients:

½ cup fresh Meyer lemon juice (about 3 Meyer Lemons)

½ cup olive oil (use code TRAILTOHEALTH for 10% off)

1 tablespoon Meyer Lemon zest

1 tablespoon shallots, finely chopped

3 tablespoons chopped fresh rosemary

3 tablespoons chopped fresh tarragon

1 teaspoon salt

Directions:

1. Trim off the base of the Brussels sprouts and wash well. Use the slicer blade of a food processor to shave the sprouts thinly and place them in a bowl. Alternatively, slice on a mandolin or use a knife

2. For the Meyer Lemon & Herb Dressing, blend the Meyer lemon juice with the lemon zest, rosemary, tarragon, shallots, and salt in a food processor until smooth. Add in the olive oil and pulse a few more times until emulsified. Serve immediately. If you don’t have a food processor, you can blend the dressing with a whisk in a bowl

3. Add the apples, pecans, cranberries and Meyer Lemon Herb Dressing, and gently toss until combined.

Wandering Palate is a collection of 28 days of travel-inspired healthy Paleo meals.

Wandering Palate is currently shipping and available on Erika’s Website, The Trail To Health, and Amazon

