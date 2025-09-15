This Healthy Meal Might Be Your Next Favorite

Erika Schlick joins us on The Morning Blend to share her recipe for a healthy, flavorful pasta salad.

This easy grain-free pasta salad is the perfect accompaniment to any meal and can even become a main meal by adding your favorite protein. With briny and fresh Mediterranean flavors like salty olives, juicy tomatoes and fragrant basil, this dish will become a staple at every table. If planning to reserve in the fridge before eating, consider holding back some of the dressing to re-moisten the salad just before eating.

Cauliflower Pasta Salad:

Servings: 4 to 8 servings (depending on if it is a main meal or side dish)

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 8 to 9 minutes

Ingredients

1 package cauliflower pasta or gluten-free pasta, a shorter cut like Rotini or Penne is ideal

2 cups quartered cherry tomatoes

1 jar Kalamata olives, sliced

3 tablespoons roughly chopped fresh basil

Parmesan cheese, to taste (optional)

Dressing

½ cup olive oil

Juice of 1 lemon

Zest of 1 lemon

1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil

1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano

1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon salt

Directions: 1. For the pasta, boil the pasta in a large pot per the directions on the package. 2. For the dressing, in a bowl, whisk the olive oil with the lemon juice, lemon zest, basil, oregano, thyme, garlic powder, onion powder, and salt. Set aside. 3. Once the pasta is cooked, drain and allow to fully cool on the counter or in the fridge. Once cooled, add the tomatoes, olives, basil, and Parmesan cheese if using, and toss until thoroughly combined. Add the dressing and toss again.

4. Serve immediately or refrigerate until ready to eat.

To order a copy of the book Wandering Palate, you can find it on Amazon.