Thinking About Adopting a Pet?

A furry friend is looking for a home. Pet Project by Fleet Farm is here along with Jessica Pillsbury and Joe Poczkalski from The Washington County Humane Society. They are an animal shelter that provides services aside from adoptions including nail trims, outdoor cat programs and more. They will be talking about the adoption process and upcoming events! We'll also hear more about what the shelter does and how they support animals.

Today, meet Paisley. She has been in the shelter for 210 days! A generous donor is paying for her adoption and 2 months of FREE dog training. If this girl is a fit for your family you can take her home for FREE! Let's find a forever home for Paisley!

Paws in the park event is September 11th from noon to 3pm at Homestead Hallow in Germantown, WI.

