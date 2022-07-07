These Sandwiches Passed The Taste Test

Today we are taste testing Subway's new mouth watering sandwiches. Subway's culinary experts spent over a year testing hundreds of recipes and flavor combinations to come up with these 12 new delicious sandwiches. We'll be trying four of the favorite new flavors, The Montser, All American Club, The Great Garlic and The Boss. You can try these for free on July 12th from 10am to noon at participating locations.
Posted at 10:29 AM, Jul 07, 2022
