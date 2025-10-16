Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

There’s Two Weekends to Get Your Boo at the Zoo

Milwaukee County Zoo
There’s Two Weekends to Get Your Boo at the Zoo
Posted

Megan O’Shea joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss this family-friendly Halloween event at the Milwaukee County Zoo.

Boo at the Zoo will feature a trick-or-treat trail, live pumpkin carving demonstrations, light shows, and a haystack maze. Adults can enjoy Halloween-themed beverages while walking through hundreds of professionally carved pumpkins. The trick-or-treat trail has 6 different stops for kids to pick up their favorite candy.

Boo at the Zoo occurs on the October weekends of the 17-19, and 24-26.

Tickets need to be pre-purchased for a specific day. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit Milwaukee County Zoo

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo