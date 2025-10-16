There’s Two Weekends to Get Your Boo at the Zoo

Megan O’Shea joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss this family-friendly Halloween event at the Milwaukee County Zoo.

Boo at the Zoo will feature a trick-or-treat trail, live pumpkin carving demonstrations, light shows, and a haystack maze. Adults can enjoy Halloween-themed beverages while walking through hundreds of professionally carved pumpkins. The trick-or-treat trail has 6 different stops for kids to pick up their favorite candy.

Boo at the Zoo occurs on the October weekends of the 17-19, and 24-26.

Tickets need to be pre-purchased for a specific day. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit Milwaukee County Zoo

