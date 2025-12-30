The Year in Review from The World Almanac

Sarah Janssen, Editor of The World Almanac, joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss the features of the 2026 edition.

The World Almanac and Book of Facts 2026 is America’s bestselling reference book of all time. Sold since 1868, it is a compendium of information and the authoritative source for school, library, business, home, and the TV show Jeopardy.

The 2026 edition of The World Almanac covers the eventful year of 2025, from Trump’s unprecedented second term and the Israel-Hamas Ceasefire to an American Pope. In the World Almanac are thousands of facts at your fingertips: sports, pop culture, science and technology, U.S. history and government, world geography, business, and so much more.

The book is available anywhere books are sold.

