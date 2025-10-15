The World’s First Dual Chamber Leadless Pacemaker

Karen Pekowitz, a recipient of AVEIR DR, joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss a new wireless device that could change millions of lives.

Abbott’s AVEIR™ DR system represents a once-in-a-generation leap forward in cardiac care, giving people with slow or irregular heart rhythms an entirely new option.

Unlike traditional pacemakers, this tiny device is smaller than a AAA battery and is wireless. That means no cardiac wires, fewer complications, and a much faster recovery. Since it’s implanted directly into the heart chambers instead of underneath the skin below the collar bone, it’s invisible to everyone while providing treatment to the patient.

