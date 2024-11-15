The World Premiere and "Red One"

Ryan Jay is back with his movie reviews, hot takes, and more! Today, we fly through the Wicked world premier and talk costuming, makeup, and general reaction to the launch of this redefined franchise. A new Christmas movie has also made its way to the big screen. It's called "Red One," starring The Rock, Chris Evans, Lucy Lui, and J.K. Simmons. Get ready for a Christmas adventure!
