The Wisconsin Dells Resort Making a Splash With "Something for Everyone"

Chula Vista has something for everyone. All summer they will have themed packages perfect for a family getaway. Watch to find out what they can offer your family.

Escape to Wisconsin Dells with Chula Vista’s “Fun in the Sun” package: a 4‑day, 3‑night family getaway packed with excitement and value. Enjoy unlimited waterpark access, mini golf, ziplining, arcade credits, and daily breakfast. Everything you need for unforgettable family memories!

Book now at Chula Vista Resort | Wisconsin Dells Waterpark Resorts or call 855-388- 4782