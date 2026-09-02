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The Untold Story Behind America’s Most Unique Team

Thomas Nelson, Author of The Green and Gold Standard: A People’s History of the Green Bay Packers
The Untold Story Behind America’s Most Unique Team
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The Green Bay Packers are more than a football team. They are a community institution unlike any other in professional sports. In his new book, The Green and Gold Standard, author Thomas Nelson takes readers through the franchise’s remarkable 107-year journey, from its humble beginnings in 1919 to the Jordan Love era.

The book explores how the NFL’s only fan-owned team survived financial struggles, takeover attempts, and big-city pressures to become one of the most successful franchises in sports history. Nelson reveals what makes the Packers so special: a loyal fan base, local ownership, and a tradition that continues to unite generations of fans across Wisconsin and beyond.

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