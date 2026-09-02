The Untold Story Behind America’s Most Unique Team

The Green Bay Packers are more than a football team. They are a community institution unlike any other in professional sports. In his new book, The Green and Gold Standard, author Thomas Nelson takes readers through the franchise’s remarkable 107-year journey, from its humble beginnings in 1919 to the Jordan Love era.

The book explores how the NFL’s only fan-owned team survived financial struggles, takeover attempts, and big-city pressures to become one of the most successful franchises in sports history. Nelson reveals what makes the Packers so special: a loyal fan base, local ownership, and a tradition that continues to unite generations of fans across Wisconsin and beyond.