The Ultimate Summer Beauty Guide

with Christine Bibbo Herr
Posted at 10:23 AM, Jul 17, 2024

It’s the season of fun, sun, and self-care. Whether you’re staying local or heading out on vacation, there are easy ways to glam up and go! Lifestyle Expert, Christine Bibbo Herr is here with a few of her tips on how to maintain a fresh look and focus on overall wellness while engaging in summer activities.

Christine Bibbo Herr, aka @NYCPretty is a former magazine fashion director, and currently an on-air TV lifestyle expert and influencer, stylist & fitness enthusiast. She’s worked for various national glossies including Health, Real Simple, SHAPE en Espanol, Life & Style, Women’s Day, Today.com and more! Her passion for her work and a healthy lifestyle has her covering the hottest fashion, beauty and wellness trends from her uniquely vibrant point of view.

For more information you can visit nycpretty.com.

