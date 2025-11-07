The Truths About Microneedling

Dr. Deborah Manjoney joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss microneedling and complications that may occur from the medical procedure when done at home.

The FDA has cleared microneedling devices for use on women and men aged 22 and older to improve the appearance of acne scars, wrinkles around the eyes and other parts of the face and neck, and surgical scars of the abdomen.

In general, both microneedling and RF microneedling are extremely safe procedures when performed by medically trained personnel. Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa caution all its patients to apply only products that we recommend or provide after the treatments to avoid product-related complications.

