The Truth About Prenuptial Agreements

As wedding season approaches, many couples are focused on venues, guest lists, and honeymoon plans. But there’s one important topic that often gets overlooked: legal planning before marriage. One of the most misunderstood tools in family law is the prenuptial agreement, often referred to as a prenup. Karp & Iancu believe that informed couples make stronger decisions together, and being informed of the legal side of prenups can help couples down the line through there journy.

For more information, visit www.karplawfirm.com.