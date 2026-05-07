The Truth About Bladder Cancer

Bladder cancer is one of the most common—and least talked about—cancers in the U.S., affecting more than 700,000 Americans. Despite its impact, awareness remains low, often leading to later diagnoses and costly treatment. As May marks Bladder Cancer Awareness Month, we’re joined by Meri-Margaret Deoudes , CEO of the Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network with what you need to know.
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Bladder cancer is one of the most common—and least talked about—cancers in the U.S., affecting more than 700,000 Americans. Despite its impact, awareness remains low, often leading to later diagnoses and costly treatment. As May marks Bladder Cancer Awareness Month, we’re joined by Meri-Margaret Deoudes , CEO of the Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network with what you need to know.